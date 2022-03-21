Title 42: How has the COVID-19 border policy changed over the years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the controversial border policy enacted at the start of the pandemic known as Title 42.

But what exactly is it, and how has it changed over the years?

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is a clause in 1944 Public Health Services Law that gave the U.S. Surgeon General, later the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the authority to determine if a disease in a foreign country can cause a serious threat of spreading in the U.S. by people or property entering the country.

In March 2020, the Trump administration used a variation of Title 42, which authorized the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to turn away anyone entering the country without prior approval, citing a public health concern due to the pandemic leading to the closure of the border for nonessential travel.

The initial order was first enacted for 30 days, extended to a month and indefinitely in May 2020.

Controversy

Under Title 42, migrants are not given an opportunity to seek asylum or the right to remain in the U.S. They're instead expelled to Mexico.

Before Title 42, migrants who made it to the U.S. seeking asylum were detained in the country pending a final immigration court decision.

Since the policy was first enacted, government statistics show border officials have used Title 42 to expel over 1.7 million times.

Updates to Title 42

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, a memo was released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, dated March 11, which gave Ukrainians exemptions to Title 42 on a case-by-case basis. The guidance for Ukrainians is different from the application of Title 42 for migrants and asylum-seekers from other countries. People from Mexico, Russia, Central America, or other Western Hemisphere nations like Haiti and Brazil are being turned away.

On March 12, the CDC under the Biden administration ended Title 42 for unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border. Children in custody will have to be medically cleared before they are released.

The CDC is set to review the public health situation again on March 30 and make changes as it sees fit.

