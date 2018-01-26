San Jose family members charged in killing of little league coach

Associated Press
2:02 PM, Jan 26, 2018
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say six members of a San Jose family have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a bar security guard over a confiscated identification card.

Santa Clara County prosecutors said Friday that two brothers, a sister, and three cousins have each been charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the February 2017 killing of 35-year-old Frank Navarro.

Prosecutors say Navarro was the head of security at the Tres Gringos bar in San Jose when he was stabbed after intervening in a confrontation between the group and a bouncer who had confiscated an ID card from one of them.

If convicted, Joseph Esquivel, Percella Esquivel, Santos Trevino, Robert Ruiz and Andrew Cervantes face life in prison.

A call to prosecutors to determine whether they had attorneys was not immediately returned.

According to KRON, Navarro was a coach and president of Eastridge Little League.

