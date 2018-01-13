San Diego YMCA honors locals, MLK's legacy during awards event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 1,000 San Diegans kicked off MLK weekend by honoring those who embody his legacy.

The YMCA of San Diego County held their 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award Breakfast in Mission Valley Friday. This year's human dignity award went to Michael Brunker, head of the new Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.

This year's theme was "together as one," and Brunker explained why that's so important.

"King at one time said that if we don't work together as brothers and sisters we will perish as fools and so what we have to do today is just look at the way the world is today and just come together and make a difference," Brunker said.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on Monday, January 15, this year and is a federal holiday.