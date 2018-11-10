San Diego woman suing Greyhound for alleged racial profiling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local woman is suing the Greyhound bus company after an unscheduled stop allowed border agents to come on the bus and question the citizenship of passengers.

Rocio Cordova was traveling from San Diego to Phoenix in November 2017 when her bus was stopped.

Her lawyer, Darren Robbins, tells 10News, “Well this practice was brought to our attention and our client was one of the people subjected to these warrantless searches conducted without probable cause.”

He continued to say these immigration raids have been happening on multiple different Greyhound buses.

Cordova is accusing Greyhound of violating state consumer protection laws by allegedly consenting to racial profiling by law enforcement officers.

Cordova is a United States citizen, however, watched people on the bus around her questioned based on their race, according to her lawyer, “it is highly invasive and inappropriate to facilitate such action of law enforcement officials against its own passengers”.

The complaint was served to Greyhound on Friday.

Robbins is now waiting for their response, “the best response would be they'll refrain from any additional illegal behavior and stop allowing this kind of warrantless searches to take place on greyhound facilities or Greyhound buses,” he tells 10News.