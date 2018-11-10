"Minutemen" wants troops at border gaps

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) - A border watch group says there are glaring holes along the border that can be plugged with the help of troops.

The Department of Defense sent thousands of troops across the border to areas like the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“I don’t know all the intelligence, but it seems like (the troops) are all in the areas where the fence is pretty secure,” said Dan Russell with the Minutemen. The Minutemen is a citizen’s group dedicated to watching the border for illegal crossings. If they see any, they report them to border patrol.

“Maybe they’re expecting thousands to show up in Tijuana or Tecate, but if they’re there in large numbers all they have to do is get on a bus, take the highway, drive an hour, and come over a wide open border,” Russell said.

Russell says his group volunteers to watch the mile of the border just southwest of Campo. In that mile stretch, there are about five gaps along the border wall.

“About every quarter mile, you’d want some eyes on the border,” he said.