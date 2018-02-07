San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times may be sold to healthcare billionaire

Zac Self
4:14 PM, Feb 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Union-Tribune could have a new owner as part of a larger deal that also includes the sale of the Los Angeles Times, according to The Washington Post.

A report Tuesday indicated that Chicago-based Tronc plans to sell the paper to healthcare billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Soon-Shiong is the founder and CEO of NantHealth, which is based out of Culver City.

The Times’ newsroom has been in turmoil recently, according to reports.

A new editor was named in January following growing concern by staffers over the direction of management.

Last month, the Times' journalists voted overwhelmingly to form a union, according to the Post. Their main concern is the company’s plans to establish a network of non-staff contributors to produce stories.

