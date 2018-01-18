SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Facing another budget shortfall, San Diego Unified School District parents are being asked to choose whether to keep key services, such as having campus police or bringing in substitute teachers.

In an online survey from the district, parents are asked about their priorities when it comes to cutting programs like music and art classes, library hours, and janitorial services at schools.

Almost one year ago, SDUSD introduced $124 million dollars in budget cuts for the 2017-18 school year, resulting in nearly 400 teachers losing their jobs.

RELATED: SDUSD mom frustrated with after-school program policy

Now, the district said they will need at least $59 million to continue with the status quo, following the release of Governor Jerry Brown's preliminary budget.

Survey takers are asked to select their region and their affiliation to the district. Users are then asked their feelings on possible reducing (for example):

Music and art classes,

Professional development opportunities,

Substitute teacher costs,

School police services,

Custodial services,

Certain special education services,

IT support services,

Library hours and availability, and more.

SDUSD survey will be open for public feedback until January 20 and can be found here.

"These results will be used to help the District understand overall community value regarding these centralized services as we begin to gain a better understanding of the Governor’s budget for the 2018-19 year." the survey said.

Governor Brown's preliminary budget proposal requests $78.3 billion go toward California's K-14 schools. The governor's office said the amount marks a $31 billion increase to K-14 education over the last seven years.

SDUSD, however, said their current funding of $1.3 billion is only enough to meet the public's expectation of quality schools.

10News reporter Lindsey Pena speaks with parents upset at the prospect of more cuts to SDUSD students at 10News at 5 p.m.

10News has compiled a portion of the questions SDUSD is asking in their survey in the form below. Please note: Submitting answers to the form below does not submit a response to SDUSD.