San Diego travelers delayed after Alaska Airlines planes grounded

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Travelers in San Diego are shaken up.

“I saw it on the news and I thought oh my god I hope that doesn’t happen to me on the way back,” said Francisco Bojorge, who flew in from Portland.

“I just hope it works and that I don’t die, you know,” said Amy Zhang, who flew in from San Francisco.

They heard of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, where a portion of the plane blew off during the flight and caused an emergency landing. That plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 9.

“We looked into it this morning too because we were worried maybe our plane was a MAX 9,” said traveler Emma Glanzer.

The FAA temporarily grounded 171 of the MAX 9 planes. United and Alaska Airlines operate a majority of them. Alaska airline travelers say they've experienced flight delays and cancellations.

“It’s been twenty minute delays throughout the day," Glanzer said. "Now it’s an hour.”

After 5p.m. on Saturday, only one out of twenty one Alaska Airlines flights arrived to San Diego on time. Almost half of their thirteen departures were delayed. Emma Glanzer says every time she checked, her flight time changed.

“We’re worried it might get delayed even later," Glanzer said. "We wont get into Spokane until 11:30p.m. now.”

Former San Diego pilot Joe Graham anticipates this to continue for the next few days.

“They can combine flights. They’ll deal with it. There will be some rescheduling but it's not going to be a big deal,” Graham said.

The FAA says all planes will need safety and maintenance inspections before returning to service.

“This is a one-off deal. They’ll look into this thing and make sure it never happens again because you get one freebie, two it's bad juju,” Graham said.

Alaska Airlines says a third of their planes have already been inspected and returned to service. It could take a few more days before the remaining planes are cleared.