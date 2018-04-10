San Diego teen using spring break to advocate for gun law reform

San Diego - A San Diego teenager will use her family's Spring Break trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for stronger gun control laws.

Faith Campbell, a Sophomore at Frances Parker School in Linda Vista, already has a meeting set up with Representative Susan Davis to discuss gun reform. She also has a stack of hand written letters from herself and her classmates to deliver to other area Congressmen and women.

"A letter is really powerful," Campbell says. "It shows that someone took the time out of their day to write specifically to this person."

Campbell says she wrote a letter to Representative Davis after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Rep. Davis wrote back asking is she would like to meet.

Campbell took part in last month's March for Our Lives in San Diego, joining thousands of others to call for stricter gun control laws. But she says she doesn't want the momentum to stall now that the protests and marches are over.

Now, Campbell is inviting all of her classmates and fellow teens to write letters. She says she'll deliver them while she's in DC.

"It doesn't really matter how many letters I get," she says. "It's just the fact that people are writing."

She says she'll take any letter written by a teen if they can get it to her by this Friday, April 13th. The letters can be dropped at her father Richard Campbell's office, Procopio Law Firm, at:

525 B. Street, Suite 2200

San Diego, CA 92101