San Diego State University warns students of fondling suspect on campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego State University students are being warned to look out for a man who fondled a woman on campus this week.

An unknown man approached a woman near the campus's music building as she was walking to Campanile Walk Thursday just before 9 p.m., according to SDSU campus police.

Police said the man told the woman how pretty she was and tried to hug her. The woman tried to walk away twice and the man tried to hug her twice. police said.

The man the groped the woman's buttocks. Police said the woman walked away to the Aztec Student Union and the man followed her there, before walking away.

Police described the man as a Black man, about 40-years-old, standing 5-feet 7-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt and a yellow, red, and green beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSU Police at 619-594-1991 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.