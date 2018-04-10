San Diego sees improved reading, math scores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new report shows that the San Diego Unified School District in 2017 saw significant grade-level gains in reading and math scores.

The program, called the National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP, shows that San Diego is the only large urban district in the nation to see significant test score increases in fourth-grade reading and math.

San Diego Unified also performed significantly higher than public schools in large cities in both fourth and eighth-grade math and reading.

The 2017 results mitigate a significant score drop in fourth-grade math in 2015, which the district says is due to the implementation of Common Core.

The district said Tuesday that long-term data shows a generally upward trend overall.

“San Diego Unified stands out as a hub of academic excellence and innovation, where students learn and thrive thanks to the dedication of our teachers,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten. “The NAEP results underscore the incredible teaching and learning that’s occurring in San Diego Unified schools every day.”