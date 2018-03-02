San Diego resident fell ill from multi-state salmonella outbreak, officials say

The San Diego patient fell ill in January but has since recovered. They were not hospitalized, officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified at least 40 cases of salmonellosis in 27 states. Fourteen patients have been hospitalized. The CDC has identified kratom products as the likely source, though a specific brand or supplier has yet to be named.
CDC officials recommend people do not consume kratom in any form.
Kratom is an herb that is currently legal in most parts of California and the U.S. The FDA issued a ban on imports of the herb in 2014.
In 2016, the City of San Diego also passed a ban on the sale, possession, and distribution of mitragynine and hydroxyl-mitragynine, which are active components in kratom. Since 2014, there have been 10 deaths in the county associated with mitragynine.
Salmonellosis is a common intestinal infection traditionally associated with undercooked poultry or eggs, contaminated water, or unpasteurized dairy products. Most who fall ill from it are sick for four to seven days and experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.