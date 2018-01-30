San Diego pursuit ends with suspect crashing into a tree in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a chase, then crashing into a tree.

Police say the pursuit began after police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

After the short pursuit, police say the man crashed the truck into a tree at 6th Street and Hawthorne in Balboa Park.

Following the crash, the man and woman inside the car fled the scene.

The man was arrested on Highway 163 but police say the woman is still at large.