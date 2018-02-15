SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - Amid news of the Florida school shooting, Patty Steele's heart sank.

In 2001, the pastor and her pastor husband counseled hundreds of Santana High students and most of the victims after a 15-year-old student shot 15 people, killing 2 students.

Steele recalls a lot of fear and anger. Several weeks after the shooting, she was on hand in class as students learned of another local school shooting at Granite Hills High. She saw the fear return across the school.

Steele recalls standing near a shooting victim who had just returned to school.

"He fell over in his wheelchair and blacked out. It took him back emotionally and he was reliving it," said Steele.

Almost 17 years later, she fears the emotional wounds for many will reopen.

As for Steele, she was so effected by the tragedy, she has since rededicated her life to helping youth.