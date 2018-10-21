San Diego projects receive funding due to controversial gas tax

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans announced Friday a list of roads that recently received funding in San Diego.

More than 50 projects were allocated funds that, according to the agency, will bring goods to market faster, provide additional funding for investments that counties have made and help with traffic.

Some of the funding is going toward projects like "intelligent transportation systems" and rail line safety enhancements.

The projects are receiving funding from SB 1, the bill signed by Governor Jerry Brown that increased the gasoline tax by 12 cents per gallon and registration fees as much as $175.

The list below shows some of the projects given funding. For the full list click here.