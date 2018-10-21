San Diego projects receive funding due to controversial gas tax

Zac Self
7:49 AM, Oct 21, 2018
8:11 AM, Oct 21, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans announced Friday a list of roads that recently received funding in San Diego.

More than 50 projects were allocated funds that, according to the agency, will bring goods to market faster, provide additional funding for investments that counties have made and help with traffic.

Some of the funding is going toward projects like "intelligent transportation systems" and rail line safety enhancements. 

The projects are receiving funding from SB 1, the bill signed by Governor Jerry Brown that increased the gasoline tax by 12 cents per gallon and registration fees as much as $175.

The list below shows some of the projects given funding. For the full list click here

  • Safe Routes to School in the City of Chula Vista - $20,000 in funding
  • Rail line Safety Enhancements - $259,000 in funding
  • Bridge Rehabilitation Project along Interstate 8 in San Diego County - $390,000 in funding
  • Sweetwater River Bridge Upgrade Project at Interstate 805 - $374,000 in funding
  • Drainage Project Along State Route 78 in Imperial County - $409,000 in funding
  • Bike Lanes in the City of Chula Vista - $747,000 in funding
  • Drainage Project Along Interstate 8 in San Diego County - $1.1 million in funding
  • Traffic Management System Project on Interstates 5, 805 and State Route 905 in San Diego County - $1.7 million in funding
  • Intelligent Transportation Systems – Fiber Optics - $2.3 million in funding
  • Sweetwater River Bridge Upgrade Project at Interstate 805 - $12.5 million in funding

