Sorting through Proposition 6, better known as the Gas Tax Repeal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This November, Californians will consider whether or not to repeal a recently enacted gasoline tax meant to drum up funds for road repairs around the state.

Proposition 6 aims to repeal Senate Bill 1, which was enacted in 2017. The bill raised California's gas tax by 12.5 cents per gallon and increased diesel prices by 20 cents to fund road construction and infrastructure improvements across California.

In this case, a "yes" vote means ditching the gas tax while a "no" vote means keeping the tax.

Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin and political analyst Ruben Barrales sort through the pros and cons surrounding Prop 6.

