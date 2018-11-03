Sorting through Proposition 10, allowing municipalities to impose rent control

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This November, California voters will be faced with the decision of whether to allow cities to impose rent control ordinances.

Proposition 10 would not automatically create rent control across California, but instead, gives city leaders the ability to impose it if they choose.

Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin and political analyst Ruben Barrales sort through the pros and cons surrounding Prop 10.

