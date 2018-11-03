Sorting through California's gubernatorial race between Newsom, Cox

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This month, California voters will pick either Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate John Cox to be the next governor.

Both candidates have been campaigning around the state, most recently in San Diego, where they gave their positions on border security and the gas tax repeal effort.

Each has laid out their own vision of how to address some of the state's most pressing issues, including the affordable housing crisis.

Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin and political analyst Ruben Barrales sort through the gubernatorial candidates' positions.

