LIVE BLOG: California Election Day results

The polls in California close at 8 p.m. The blog below will update as results begin to trickle in.

California gubernatorial race

Tuesday, Republican John Cox and Democrat Gavin Newsom face off in the race for California Governor.

Proposition 6 - Gas Tax Repeal

Proposition 6 would repeal the increase to the state's gas tax and other transportation fees Governor Jerry Brown approved in 2017.

Proposition 10 - Rent Control

Proposition 10 would allow local governments to enact broader rent control laws by repealing a 1995 law, the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

Proposition 7 - Daylight Saving Time

Proposition 7 allows the Legislature to change daylight saving time in California by either eliminating it or making it year round. Congress would also have to approve the change.

49th Congressional District

Democrat Mike Levin and Republican Diane Harkey are facing off for the 49th Congressional District.

50th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Duncan D. Hunter and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar are facing off in the 50th Congressional District.

U.S. Senate

Democrat incumbent Dianne Feinstein and Democrat Kevin De Leon are facing off for the U.S. Senate seat.

Measure G - SDSU West

Measure G would have the City of San Diego sell 132 acres to SDSU, which promises to build a football stadium, student housing, academic buildings, a river park, officer, retail, a hotel and housing.

Measure E - SoccerCity

FS Investors wants to redevelop yhe stadium and surrounding area and replace it with a smaller stadium as well as homes, retail and hotel rooms with the goal of attracting a major league soccer team to San Diego. The group also committed millions for a 60-acre river park.