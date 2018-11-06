49th District race: Rep. Darrell Issa believes Democrat will take his seat
(KGTV) - Before polls in California even opened for voting Tuesday, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa said he believed his soon-to-be former district -- the 49th -- will be represented by Democrat Mike Levin.
In an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, the Republican Issa said, “Quite frankly, we know the results already. There will be a Democrat representing La Jolla and Solana Beach for the first time in a number of years. I have to remind people: I took that part of the district from a Democrat, and someday it’ll be taken back. For now, California is leaning very hard to the left.”
“We’ve been outspent two- or three-to-one,” Issa added.