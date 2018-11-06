49th District race: Rep. Darrell Issa believes Democrat will take his seat

(KGTV) - Before polls in California even opened for voting Tuesday, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa said he believed his soon-to-be former district -- the 49th -- will be represented by Democrat Mike Levin.



In an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, the Republican Issa said, “Quite frankly, we know the results already. There will be a Democrat representing La Jolla and Solana Beach for the first time in a number of years. I have to remind people: I took that part of the district from a Democrat, and someday it’ll be taken back. For now, California is leaning very hard to the left.”



“We’ve been outspent two- or three-to-one,” Issa added.







Heading into Election Day, a 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll showed Levin with a seemingly comfortable lead over Republican Diane Harkey.



After announcing earlier this year that he would not be seeking reelection, Issa went on 10News and endorsed Harkey’s run to take over his seat.



"She's probably more skilled coming to office than I was. She has that solid understanding to keep California in the spotlight,” Issa said of Harkey at the time.



In September, the 64-year-old Issa was nominated by the Trump administration to lead the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.



