49th District poll: Democrat Mike Levin has lead over Republican Diane Harkey heading into election

(KGTV) - Just days before the election, Democrat Mike Levin is leading Republican Diane Harkey in the race to claim Rep. Darrell Issa’s 49th Congressional District Seat, according to a new 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll.



The SurveyUSA-conducted poll, which surveyed voters in the 49th District, shows Levin ahead of Harkey, 51 percent to 44 percent. Of those who have already cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 6 election, Levin has a 13-point lead over Harkey.



SurveyUSA noted: “Voters say that the Presidency is the most important issue as they vote in 2018. Among voters focused on the Presidency, Levin leads by 76 points. Among voters who say that immigration is the most important issue in 2018, Harkey leads by 90 points. Among voters who say that taxes are most important, Harkey leads by 60 points. Among voters who say that the economy is most important, Harkey leads by 57 points. And among voters who say that health care is most important, Levin leads by 82 points.“



Click here to view the full poll results



The results of the poll come weeks after Harkey appeared at a GOP event in San Diego and said some were losing hope in her campaign.



"We need them to hear that in D.C. because a lot of people are giving up on us. We are not giving up on the 49th. It's a beautiful district,” Harkey said at the October rally.



In January, Issa announced he would not seek reelection in the 49th District. He represented the district since 2003.



Two weeks after his announcement, Issa told 10News he was supporting Harkey’s campaign to take over his congressional seat.



“She’s probably more skilled coming to office than I was. She has that solid understanding to keep California in the spotlight,” Issa said in January.



The 49th District covers coastal areas of North San Diego County to La Jolla, and parts of Orange County.