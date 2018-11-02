49th District poll: Democrat Mike Levin has lead over Republican Diane Harkey heading into election

The SurveyUSA-conducted poll, which surveyed voters in the 49th District, shows Levin ahead of Harkey, 51 percent to 44 percent. Of those who have already cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 6 election, Levin has a 13-point lead over Harkey.
SurveyUSA noted: “Voters say that the Presidency is the most important issue as they vote in 2018. Among voters focused on the Presidency, Levin leads by 76 points. Among voters who say that immigration is the most important issue in 2018, Harkey leads by 90 points. Among voters who say that taxes are most important, Harkey leads by 60 points. Among voters who say that the economy is most important, Harkey leads by 57 points. And among voters who say that health care is most important, Levin leads by 82 points.“