Rep. Darrell Issa endorses Diane Harkey to take over his 49th Congressional District seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-49), who recently announced he would not seek re-election, is endorsing Diane Harkey's campaign to take over his congressional seat.



On Jan. 10, Issa announced he would not run again to keep the 49th District seat he has been in since 2001. He told 10News he has not considered a run at another congressional seat, but did not completely rule it out.



The 49th District covers coastal areas of San Diego County and portions of Orange County.



RELATED: Rep. Darrell Issa says he won't seek re-election



Issa told 10News that he believes Harkey, a Republican and current chair of the California Board of Equalization, would be a suitable replacement.



"She's probably more skilled coming to office than I was," said Issa. "[She] has that solid understanding to keep California in the spotlight."



RELATED: Supervisor Kristin Gaspar to run for Issa's congressional seat



Harkey told 10News she is "extremely honored" by Issa's endorsement.



"He's served his district extremely well. The fact that we had his service for a long time says a lot," Harkey said of Issa.



Harkey also said, "I hope to carry on with that representation; I try very hard to represent [my constituents] … My focus will be business, military, national security, transportation, water and mental health issues."



