San Diego police stop car thief after chase through downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a man who stole a car and led them on a chase through downtown Sunday afternoon.

The suspect stole the car around 2 p.m., nearby the intersection of 19th and Commercial streets. The vehicle had been left unattended with the keys inside, according to police.

Officers started pursuing the stolen car around 13th Street, but the suspect kept driving away. The criminal hit two vehicles during the chase, and he got out of the car to run away after the second collision nearby 2nd Avenue and Elm Street.

The suspect ran onto I-5, where one of the officers caught up to him and made the arrest, SDPD says.

The man was taken into custody on charges of stealing a vehicle, hit and run and failing to yield to police.

Below, you'll find maps of where the suspect initially stole the car and where the chase ended.