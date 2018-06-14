San Diego Police searching for suspect who reportedly stole important documents from home

SAN DIEGO (KGT) -- San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man they say stole a safe from a home that contained important legal documents.

According to police, the incident happened on May 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of Mount Everest Boulevard.

Officers say the suspect forced his way through a bedroom window before taking a small safe, which contained cash, legal documents and the victim’s passport.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 25-years-old who is five feet, nine inches tall and was seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the front and black Van-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Northern Division at 858-552-1733 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.