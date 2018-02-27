San Diego Police searching for sexual battery suspect in Nestor neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a man who reportedly grabbed three women on three separate occasions before running away.

The most recent incident was reported on Feb. 25, at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Iris Ave. and Oro Vista Rd. A 22-year-old woman was walking when an unknown man walking in the opposite direction grabbed the woman's breasts and ran away, San Diego Police said.

The incident is similar to two others reported in the same area.

The first one, on Oct. 30, 2017, happened at about 7:30 p.m. and the second on Jan. 17, 2018, at about 9:30 p.m. Both occurred in the 1500 block of Oro Vista Rd. with a similarly described suspect who grabbed the women and ran away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, about 5-foot-6, and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen in a grey hooded sweatshirt, black athletic shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.