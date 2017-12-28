San Diego police search for person who hit man in head with ax

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after police said he allegedly hit another man in the head with an ax during an altercation outside of a Clairemont 7-Eleven store.

San Diego police said the incident was reported shortly after 12 p.m. outside of the 7-Eleven store in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue.

Police told 10News a confrontation between two men took place inside the store but continued outside of the business and into the street.

Once outside, one of the men swung an ax at the other, striking him in the head.ption on the attacker or the vehicle was not immediately provided.

According to police, the suspected attacker fled the scene in a car.

A short time later, the vehicle and a person matching the suspected attacker's description were spotted on 16th Street in downtown San Diego.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The nature of the confrontation was not immediately disclosed.