San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

Posted at 6:35 PM, Nov 26, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.

Police say the suspect then ran out of the park onto Alpha Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD says the suspect is a Hispanic or white man, who is between 18 and 21 years old. He was wearing dark clothes at the time of the shooting, SDPD's press release says.

Detectives of the department's southeastern division are investigating this incident.

