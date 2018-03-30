San Diego police: 1 dead in crash on Calle Cristobal in Mira Mesa

Jermaine Ong
8:02 AM, Mar 30, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least one person was killed following a two-car crash on a Mira Mesa street Friday morning.

The crash in the 7200 block of Calle Cristobal was reported just after 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately known, but police confirmed that at least one person -- an unidentified woman -- died.

Police did not say if there were other injuries in the crash.

10News has a crew heading to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top