SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least one person was killed following a two-car crash on a Mira Mesa street Friday morning.



The crash in the 7200 block of Calle Cristobal was reported just after 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.



The cause of the wreck was not immediately known, but police confirmed that at least one person -- an unidentified woman -- died.



Police did not say if there were other injuries in the crash.



