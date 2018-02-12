San Diego Police officer injured in crash on Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego Police officer was injured Monday in a rollover crash on Interstate 15.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on south I-15 just south of Adams Ave.

Authorities say the officer was transporting a suspect on I-15 south when it hit a center median, then an embankment, flipping the police car.

Police say the officer may have suffered an unknown medical issue which affected his ability to drive.

A San Diego Gas and Electric employee called the police. During a news conference Monday, police credited the employee's call with the quick response from emergency personnel.

Following the crash, both the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital. The exact circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time.

CHECK TRAFFIC

Traffic was diverted onto El Cajon Blvd. while the CHP shut down the freeway.