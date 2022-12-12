San Diego police looking for missing 76-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a 76-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.

According to police, Tausuai Tafilele was last seen in the 6000 block of Cervantes Ave. around 5 a.m. on Dec. 10. The department says Tafilele has a medical condition that makes him at risk.

Police say Tafilele is described as a Samoan man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with short brown/white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue "U.S. Air Force Veteran" hat, a beige corduroy jacket, a red shirt and baby blue pants. He carried a black backpack as well, SDPD says.

If you have any information about Tafilele's whereabouts, reach out to SDPD at 619-531-2000.