San Diego police investigating homicide near Otay Valley Regional Park

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 29, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a riverbed nearby the Otay Valley Regional Park Sunday morning.

According to police, the call about the homicide came in at 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Authorities were at the scene nearby the 200 block of Royal Court to gather evidence for their investigation.

Homicide Division Lt. Steve Shebloski said there is no suspect information at this time. The family found the male victim, who was reported missing a couple of days ago, according to Shebloski.

Police also said they're looking for more information from the public.

If you have more information for police, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

