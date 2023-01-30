Watch Now
San Diego police arrest suspect in downtown attacks

Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 29, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a suspect in connection to a pair of attacks in downtown that happened Sunday afternoon.

The first attack happened around 1:50 p.m. The suspect hit a man with a wooden plank at Horton Plaza, causing him to bleed from his head, police said.

Following that, the suspect attacked another man with a bottle, causing non-life-threatening injuries in a nearby Ralph's parking lot. The second attack happened around 2:20 p.m.

SDPD said the same suspect was responsible for both attacks, and they were arrested.

