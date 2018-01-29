San Diego police arrest father, son after hit-and-run crash

Jermaine Ong
6:46 AM, Jan 29, 2018
A father and son were arrested following a hit-and-run crash in a Mid-City neighborhood Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A father and son were arrested following a hit-and-run crash in a Mid-City neighborhood Sunday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., San Diego police responded to reports of a Chevrolet Suburban SUV that crashed into at least two parked cars in the 4200 block of Orange Avenue -- losing one of its wheels in the process -- before driving away.

Officers, with the help of a witness, tracked down the driver at his home in the 4100 block of Cherokee Avenue.

A police helicopter spotted the driver's son trying to drive the SUV away, but he was stopped by officers. Following a struggle, the driver's son was arrested. He faces possible obstruction and resisting arrest charges.

Officers entered a home and arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

