San Diego Museum Month: New exhibit puts kids' art on display

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With a bit of guidance, colored pencils, and tape, kids had the chance to put their art on the walls of The New Children's Museum on Saturday as part of a new exhibit.

“It’s a time where I can be creative and let my imagination flow,” said 5th grader Carmella Yepiz.

It meant a lot to them, especially 5th grader Chloe Timog.

“I wanted to show that you could use any three colors and make those colors into anything,” Timog said.

Timog says she wants to be an artist when she grows up and always wants her art on display.

“I want it to be posted on the outside of buildings,” she said.

The drawings are only one part of the exhibit. Chloe and a handful of other kids also learned how to make these videos. They did it during a workshop earlier this month.

“They taught us how to work with a camcorder," said 5th grader Athan Nalbandian. "It was pretty easy.”

It inspired students to take their experiences home with them.

“I have an iPad at my house, and I would like to start recording my family,” Yepiz said.

There will be two more workshops for kids from 4th to 6th grade later this year. One is focused on magazines and the other on posters. Anything produced by kids during those sessions will be added to the gallery.

“It gives students a chance to express their creativity, take risks, problem solve, learn new things,” said Meera Ramanathan, a teacher at Zamorano Fine Arts Academy.

This exhibit will be here for the rest of the year. Admission is half off until the end of February.

“Like they say... children run this place,” Nalbandian said.

Learn more about the exhibit here.

