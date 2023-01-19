Museum Month kicks off this February with over 60 participating museums

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 34th annual San Diego Museum Month is getting ready to kick off this February.

The program, which aims to promote San Diego’s vibrant culture, will be the largest ever with over 60 museums participating.

“Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring everything that San Diego has to offer,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman.

“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, you’ll always find something new each year – from a new exhibition to a hidden neighborhood gem, as well as fun ideas for family day-trips or date-night destinations. In addition to the dozens of venues offering half-off admissions in February, we will be showcasing the many museums that are free year-round, so there really is something for everyone.”

From February 1 through the 28, residents and visitors can enjoy half-off admission to a wide range of museums, historic sites, gardens, and aquariums.

The Museum Month pass is available for free at 75 local libraries, including those managed by the below organizations. Each pass can be used for up to four half-priced admissions at any participating site. Passes can be picked up as early as January 26.

San Diego County Library

San Diego Public Library

Carlsbad Public Library

Chula Vista Public Library

Coronado Public Library

Escondido Public Library

National City Public Library

Oceanside Public Library

Click here for more information on Museum Month and for a complete list of participating venues.