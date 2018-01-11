San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer to lay out 2018 plans in State of the City address

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Housing and homelessness are likely to be big topics Thursday night when San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivers his 2018 State of the City address at the Balboa Theatre.



Faulkner also addressed the issue in last year's speech, saying that tackling the homelessness problem needs to be the region's first social priority.



This will be the third State of the City address for the Republican mayor, who was elected in 2014 and reelected last year.



The 6 p.m. speech will be streamed live on www.sandiego.gov and on CityTV.



The event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.



A reception will follow immediately after the speech at the U.S. Grant Hotel.