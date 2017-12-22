SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man who helped lead a historic rally in Hillcrest is blasting an idea to move the plaque commemorating it.

In December 1991, then-college student Mike Spradley and three others helped organize a march and rally, after the stabbing death of a teen and dozens of other assaults.

Spradley says about 1000 people attended, and afterward, strained relations between the city, police and LGBT community got noticeably better.

Spradley says he and the original organizers helped raise $6,000 for a "Hate Crime Memorial" plaque placed in the sidewalk near the site of the rally and attack on the teen - to remember the rally and the teen's death.

Spradley just got word community members have approached city leaders about moving the plaque to the Hillcrest pride flag site. 10News has learned one goal is to prevent it from being damaged. Over the years, the plaque has been damaged by construction and other incidents, before being repaired.

"Why are we relocating our history? Moving it would dilute the history," said Spradley.

Eddie Reynoso of the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center says he is pushing for the plaque to be raised and illuminated in its current location as part of a heritage walk.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office says,"... It is our understanding the proposal is in its earliest stages, and the Mayor’s Office will consider the details as they are developed."

