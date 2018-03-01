San Diego man facing child pornography charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego man is accused of having and distributing explicit images of minors.

According to a federal complaint that was just unsealed authorities allege Gilad Daniel Reifler knowingly distributed visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The federal documents say agents used peer-to-peer file sharing software to connect to his computer in January 2017 and obtain more than four thousand images.

Agents say they were able to connect to the computer on two other dates and obtain more sexually explicit files.

According to the complaint in June of 2017 agents searched Reifler’s home where they claim he admitted to obtaining and distributing child pornography via the same P2P file-sharing program that they used to obtain the images from a device in his residence.

Court documents say, “following the execution of the search warrant I reviewed media seized from Reifler’s residents. The results showed over 170,000 images and over 10,000 videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on media seized.”

A man who identified himself has Gilad Reifler told Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin he had no comment about the allegations.

10News tried to get a hold of Reifler’s attorney, but as of this writing have not heard back.

The FBI tells Team 10 they can’t comment on anything outside of what’s already in the public documents.