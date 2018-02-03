San Diego man donates kidney to man in need

James's family says he’s the glue that holds them together. He loves baseball and nice dinners.
James also has autism and is non-verbal. He also has down syndrome and his kidneys are functioning at just 12 percent, his mother told 10News.
Last year, James's mother said her son was in end-stage kidney disease
The Wellmans feared the worst after programs in Southern California rejected James for a transplant because he has down syndrome.
James’ brother tried to give his kidney but couldn't due to diabetes.
With hope dwindling and James’ journey possibly nearing its end, Williams' journey began.
"I had begun praying some time ago, is there something that God wanted me to do to help somebody else out," Williams said. "I just thought that the young man and his family had already dealt with an awful lot in life."
Two days ago, Williams underwent the surgery to give one of his kidneys to James.
Doctors say it was a success.
The Wellman family are waiting for James to fully recover before speaking with 10News again.
Williams and his wife on to their next journey: William's own recovery.
"The prayers of a family have been answered, and mine have been answered as well," Williams said.