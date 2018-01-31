San Diego police dispatcher donates kidney to officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police Officer Art Calvert will soon receive the gift of life from co-worker and dispatcher Debra Ballard, who has offered to donate her kidney.



If everything goes as planned, the transplant surgery is scheduled for next week.



Calvert is no stranger to the whole process, as this will be his third kidney transplant.



When he was just 30 years old and wrapping up a career in pro baseball, he was diagnosed with kidney failure.



Both his mother and sister have donated over the years, but in 2014, Calvert's health took a turn and he was once again on dialysis and hoping for a miracle.



A few months ago, Ballard decided to get tested and found she was a perfect match.



Ballard said, "How could I not save someone's life if I know that I can, especially someone that I've been friends with for so long."



Calvert said he was stunned someone would do such a thing and is incredibly grateful he has the chance at a healthier life.



"She calls me up and says, 'Hey, I'm a match. When you want to do this?' Just that calm, and I mean, I almost buckled when that happened," said Calvert.



Calvert vows to say thank you every chance he gets.



Calvert said, "[I'll] be there for her no matter what little thing she needs now …"