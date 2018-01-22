SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Lifeguards have called off the search for a man who fell from Crystal Pier Sunday evening.

San Diego lifeguards began looking for a man that fell from the Pacific Beach pier and may have hit his head on the way down after a call came in about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

After searching for more than an hour, the search for the 27-year-old man was called off.

Crews searched from the water, land, and air in dark conditions with strong rip currents.

The recovery effort will resume 6 a.m. Monday.