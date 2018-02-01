San Diego forgiving thousands of marijuana convictions

(KGTV) -Thousands of marijuana convictions in San Diego could be dismissed under California’s new legal pot rules.

Proposition 64 kicked in at the beginning of 2018, but the San Diego County District Attorney’s office has been researching the criminal records of those who are affected by it for more than a year.

The DA’s office says they have reduced the felony convictions of 680 individuals to misdemeanors so far but still have several thousand more cases to go.

“It was the will of the people that allows this kind of relief,” said San Diego County D.A. Summer Stephan.

Stephan says her office has discovered roughly 4,700 cases dating back to 2002 that may be eligible for a redesignation or dismissal.

Previous felonies, such as possession with intent to sell and transportation of marijuana, are now misdemeanors under the new legislation.

Stephan says they expedited the petitions of those already incarcerated or on parole for marijuana convictions with one goal in mind.

“So that no one is in custody serving time when the law says they shouldn't be,” said Stephan.

Felons that have a ‘super strike’ such as violent or sexual offense are ineligible to have their sentence cleared through the Prop. 64 petition.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out a Prop. 64 petition form from the court's website and submit it to Superior Court.

San Francisco officials announced Wednesday afternoon they are clearing thousands of marijuana-related cases in a similar fashion.