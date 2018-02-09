San Diego flights delayed due to Midwest storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A winter storm in the Midwest has led to numerous flight delays into and out of San Diego's Lindbergh Field Friday.



The storm, considered the biggest snowstorm of the season, is slamming Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, forcing residents to stock up on food, water and supplies.



Cities like Chicago have shut down schools and some businesses in response to the storm.



More than 1,000 flight cancellations and delays have been reported across the country, including in San Diego.



As of 6:45 a.m., Lindbergh Field's Flight Status checker shows dozens of delays -- mostly arrivals -- likely due to the storm.



