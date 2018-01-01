San Diego firefighter and wife welcome first baby of 2018, hospital says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 31-year-old San Diego woman gave birth to a baby girl - and possibly San Diego County's first baby of the year - into the world early Monday.

Matt and Jessica Thoma, of San Diego, welcomed Reese Wryan Thoma into the world at midnight New Year's Day at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, hospital officials announced.

Reese was also welcomed by her 22-month-old sister, Charlotte.

The couple are natives of San Diego, Matt, a five-year veteran firefighter for the City of San Diego, got the call Jessica was giving birth while he was at work, the couple told 10News.

Thankfully, he was able to make it to the hospital in time.

