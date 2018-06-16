San Diego FBI seeks public's help identifying 'Skinny Bandit' bank robber
Mark Saunders
5:37 PM, Jun 15, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The FBI is asking the public for help in locating a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Skinny Bandit."
The suspect is believed to be behind at least three San Diego robberies within the last month:
June 9 at 10:44 a.m.: Robbery of US Bank at 9400 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
June 12 at 3:55 p.m.: Robbery of Chase Bank at 1467 Main Street, Ramona
June 14 at 12:20 p.m.: Attempted robbery of Bank of America at 1407 Main Street, Ramona
In the three crimes, the man concealed his face with a pair of sunglasses and a bandana. The suspect is described as a 6-foot African American man, weighing between 140 and 170 pounds, with a skinny or slender build.