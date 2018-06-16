San Diego FBI seeks public's help identifying 'Skinny Bandit' bank robber

Mark Saunders
5:37 PM, Jun 15, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The FBI is asking the public for help in locating a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Skinny Bandit."

The suspect is believed to be behind at least three San Diego robberies within the last month:

  • June 9 at 10:44 a.m.: Robbery of US Bank at 9400 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
  • June 12 at 3:55 p.m.: Robbery of Chase Bank at 1467 Main Street, Ramona
  • June 14 at 12:20 p.m.: Attempted robbery of Bank of America at 1407 Main Street, Ramona

In the three crimes, the man concealed his face with a pair of sunglasses and a bandana. The suspect is described as a 6-foot African American man, weighing between 140 and 170 pounds, with a skinny or slender build.

It's unclear if the man has been armed on the three occasions. The FBI says he has threatened bank tellers with a weapon but it has not been seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

