San Diego deputies host National Drug Take Back Day

Mark Saunders
7:38 AM, Oct 27, 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Sheriff's deputies will help San Diegans dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday, as part of a nationwide National Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prescription drugs will be collected for free and anonymously at the following locations:

  • Alpine Sheriff's Station- 2751 Alpine Boulevard
  • Poway Sheriff's Station - 13100 Bowron Road
  • Encinitas – Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive
  • Ramona – Albertson's Parking Lot , 1459 Main Street
  • Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation - 388 East Alvarado Street
  • Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station - 11486 Campo Road
  • Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation - 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard
  • San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente, 400 Craven Road
  • Lakeside – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9728 Winter Gardens Boulevard
  • Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9305 Mission Gorge Road
  • Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation - 3240 Main Street
  • Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot, 310 Sycamore Avenue
  • Julian Sheriff's Substation - 2907 Washington Street

Sharps or needles will not be accepted. 

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to prevent prescription drugs from making their way into the community or into the wrong hands. Though, prescription drugs can always be dropped off at San Diego Sheriff's stations and substations during regular business hours.

DEA officials are also partnering with the event, which they say has collected more than 9.9 million pounds of unwanted prescription medications over the past eight years.

"We all have a story, a friend or loved one, or even ourselves, who has been devastated by addiction, DEA Special Agent in Charge Karen Flowers said in a release. "Saturday is your chance to be part of the solution; to say 'not on my watch.'"

If unable to dispose of unwanted medications at one of these events or a Sheriff's station, Kaiser Permanente advises mixing medications with something unappealing, such as coffee grounds, sealing the mixture in a disposable bag or container, and throwing it away.

