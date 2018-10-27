San Diego deputies host National Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Sheriff's deputies will help San Diegans dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday, as part of a nationwide National Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prescription drugs will be collected for free and anonymously at the following locations:

Alpine Sheriff's Station- 2751 Alpine Boulevard

Poway Sheriff's Station - 13100 Bowron Road

Encinitas – Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive

Ramona – Albertson's Parking Lot , 1459 Main Street

Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation - 388 East Alvarado Street

Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station - 11486 Campo Road

Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation - 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard

San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente, 400 Craven Road

Lakeside – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9728 Winter Gardens Boulevard

Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9305 Mission Gorge Road

Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation - 3240 Main Street

Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot, 310 Sycamore Avenue

Julian Sheriff's Substation - 2907 Washington Street

Sharps or needles will not be accepted.

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to prevent prescription drugs from making their way into the community or into the wrong hands. Though, prescription drugs can always be dropped off at San Diego Sheriff's stations and substations during regular business hours.

DEA officials are also partnering with the event, which they say has collected more than 9.9 million pounds of unwanted prescription medications over the past eight years.

"We all have a story, a friend or loved one, or even ourselves, who has been devastated by addiction, DEA Special Agent in Charge Karen Flowers said in a release. "Saturday is your chance to be part of the solution; to say 'not on my watch.'"

If unable to dispose of unwanted medications at one of these events or a Sheriff's station, Kaiser Permanente advises mixing medications with something unappealing, such as coffee grounds, sealing the mixture in a disposable bag or container, and throwing it away.