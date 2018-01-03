San Diego County sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in Ramona home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people in a Ramona home.



Shortly after 12 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired and two people down inside a home in the 24000 block of Del Amo Road.







The condition of the shooting victims is unknown, and deputies did not immediately provide any details on what led to the gunfire.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.