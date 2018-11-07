San Diego County records first flu death of the season
Mark Saunders
2:55 PM, Nov 7, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County recorded its first death of the flu season this week, a 52-year-old woman.
County health officials say the woman had underlying medical conditions and it's not known if she had been vaccinated or not.
"Any death is tragic. Our condolences go out to the individual’s family," Wilma Wooten, County public health officer, said. "This death serves as an unfortunate reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot."