San Diego County records first flu death of the season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County recorded its first death of the flu season this week, a 52-year-old woman.

County health officials say the woman had underlying medical conditions and it's not known if she had been vaccinated or not.

"Any death is tragic. Our condolences go out to the individual’s family," Wilma Wooten, County public health officer, said. "This death serves as an unfortunate reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot."

RELATED: Hand sanitizer stations part of San Diego's plan to combat flu virus

In the week ending Nov. 3, San Diego County recorded 26 lab-confirmed cases of influenza. So far this season, the county has seen 155 total cases, compared to 383 this time last season.

Last season, a total of 342 people died due to complications from the flu, including two children.

County health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccination. Vaccinations generally take about two weeks for immunity to develop.

In addition, residents should make sure they wash their hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if they are sick.