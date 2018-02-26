San Diego County deputies investigate possible threats to Valhalla High School

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - There is no threat to Valhalla High School in El Cajon, a Grossmont Union High School District Spokeswoman said Monday.

School officials and San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated rumors and an unrelated social media post of a picture taken last summer featuring a student with a possible weapon off campus, reported Public Information Officer Catherine Martin.

Staff members and deputies determined the BB gun was not in the student’s possession, Martin posted on Twitter.

Also Monday, a 16-year-old girl at a different Valhalla High School, this one in Mt. Pleasant, New York was arrested for a threat, according to Lt. Robert Miliambro of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

A video posted on Snapchat showed an animation of a bomb going off at the New York school.

Officers searched the campus and confirmed the threat was not viable.

A similar mix-up involving two schools with the same name happened last week with Eastlake High.