Name confusion leads to security concerns at Eastlake High in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Extra security officers are in place at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista Friday due to confusion over a school threat at a similarly named school near Tampa, Florida.

Pinellas County, Fla. deputies found an unspecific threat written on a wall of a girl’s bathroom at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs Thursday, according to TampaBay.com. The threat, which was also posted on Snapchat, warned students not to come to school Friday.

Word of the Florida threat spread on San Diego County social media pages Thursday night, according to Sweetwater Union High School District spokesperson Manuel Rubio.

There is no credible threat to Eastlake High School, Rubio said.

As a precaution, the local school added extra security officers on campus Friday. Families also received an automated phone call Friday morning to reassure them the campus was safe, according to Rubio.

The written threat to Florida's East Lake High School has also been deemed not credible, said Pinellas County Sgt. Spencer Gross.